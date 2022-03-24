Private Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 237.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 214.5% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,898,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $275.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.36. The stock has a market cap of $98.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.21 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

