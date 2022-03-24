PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Market Capitalization Reaches $2.98 Million (PVM)

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE (PVM) traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. During the last seven days, PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $76,573.00 worth of PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001128 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00048194 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.07 or 0.07058254 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,035.58 or 1.00066855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00043776 BTC.

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE Profile

PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 coins. PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE’s official Twitter account is @privateum

Buying and Selling PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIVATEUM INITIATIVE directly using US dollars.

