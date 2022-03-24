Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Privia Health Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

PRVA stock opened at $24.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Privia Health Group has a 1-year low of $18.93 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.56.

In related news, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $506,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 16,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $418,462.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,679 shares of company stock worth $1,309,915 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,065,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,654,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter valued at $6,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,085,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 41,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen upgraded Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

