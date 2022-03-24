ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR) to Issue $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (NASDAQ:EQRR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.37. 35,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,765. ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF has a 12 month low of $43.92 and a 12 month high of $56.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $615,000.

