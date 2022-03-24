ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading 4.7% Higher

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.65. 14,070 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,195,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.79.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 2,690.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

