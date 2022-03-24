Protech Home Medical (CVE:PTQ) Shares Down 5.1%

Protech Home Medical Corp. (CVE:PTQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.01 and last traded at C$2.06. 739,133 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 445,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.17.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$58.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.78.
Protech Home Medical Company Profile (CVE:PTQ)
