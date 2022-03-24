Provident Financial (LON:PFG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Provident Financial (LON:PFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. raised their target price on Provident Financial from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 318 ($4.19) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.40) price target on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of PFG stock opened at GBX 303.07 ($3.99) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.55 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 383.80 ($5.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.11, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £769.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 307.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 334.53.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

