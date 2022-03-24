Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Shares Gap Up to $28.73

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.73, but opened at $30.13. Prudential shares last traded at $30.22, with a volume of 5,751 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PUK. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,640 ($21.59) to GBX 1,550 ($20.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.41) to GBX 1,590 ($20.93) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,059.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.2372 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Prudential by 14.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,225,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,909,000 after acquiring an additional 397,171 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 13.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,344,000 after acquiring an additional 358,171 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Prudential by 19.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,121,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,945,000 after acquiring an additional 185,567 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Prudential by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,064,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,662,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Prudential by 1,861.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 948,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,615,000 after acquiring an additional 900,556 shares during the last quarter. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

