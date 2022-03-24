PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 67.9% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 121.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on PTC from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.11.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $108.07. 6,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,968. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.60 and a 12-month high of $153.73. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). PTC had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $457.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.16, for a total transaction of $580,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.27, for a total transaction of $434,966.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PTC (Get Rating)

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the Software products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products. The Professional Services segment consists of consulting, implementation and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.