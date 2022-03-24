Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.14

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Mosenergo OAO engages in the generation of heat and electric power and heat distribution services. It also involves in the procurement and purchasing of electricity from the wholesale market of electric energy and capacity, the operation of heat supply networks, and the administration of design and feasibility studies.

