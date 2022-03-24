Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.09.
NYSE:PEG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,056. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.
In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
