Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.09.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

NYSE:PEG traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,056. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $68.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a negative net margin of 6.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total transaction of $322,593.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.15, for a total transaction of $653,760.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,036 shares of company stock worth $2,304,140 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 343.4% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.