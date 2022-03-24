Pundi X NEM Hits 24-Hour Volume of $857.00 (NPXSXEM)

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded up 114.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 23rd. Pundi X NEM has a total market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $857.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X NEM has traded up 115.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00048738 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,006.49 or 0.07021011 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,731.39 or 0.99790076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00044049 BTC.

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

