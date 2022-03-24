Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PRPL stock opened at $6.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $464.10 million, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $36.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.36.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 1,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $10,190,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders bought 3,412,889 shares of company stock valued at $25,277,981. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 7.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 1.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 11.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

