Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX) Decreased by Analyst

Compass Therapeutics Inc (OTC:CMPX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Compass Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.91.

CMPX stock opened at $1.36 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 35.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc is based in Boston, MA.

