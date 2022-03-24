Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Issued By BWS Financial

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Hawkins in a report released on Monday, March 21st. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. BWS Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Hawkins’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.
Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. Hawkins had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $187.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.
Hawkins stock opened at $46.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.68. Hawkins has a one year low of $29.93 and a one year high of $48.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $980.84 million, a PE ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 0.83.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hawkins by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hawkins’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.
Hawkins Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.
