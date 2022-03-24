Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $17.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $18.07. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,900.00 price objective on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,512.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,724.52.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,159.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,325.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,358.67. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,796.45 and a 52-week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total transaction of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

