Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Raised by Analyst

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Canfor in a report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.79. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canfor from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Canfor from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canfor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.33.

Shares of TSE:CFP opened at C$28.00 on Thursday. Canfor has a 1-year low of C$22.46 and a 1-year high of C$35.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$29.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

