Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Woodmark in a report issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.77 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Woodmark’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.43 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.79 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.67.

American Woodmark stock opened at $53.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $893.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $105.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.67.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.95 per share, with a total value of $529,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.86 per share, for a total transaction of $107,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,031 shares of company stock worth $748,336. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at $10,383,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in American Woodmark by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,713,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,929,000 after purchasing an additional 62,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in American Woodmark by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

