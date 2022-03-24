Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Darden Restaurants, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.12. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (down from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 17th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.68.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $130.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $116.04 and a one year high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $471,916.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.