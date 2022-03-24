Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Lifted by Barrington Research

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Usio in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on USIO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:USIO opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.62 million, a PE ratio of -175.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. Usio has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $8.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Usio in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Usio during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio during the third quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Usio by 34.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

