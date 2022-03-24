QUAI DAO (QUAI) Price Reaches $0.0264 on Major Exchanges

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0264 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. QUAI DAO has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $240,326.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUAI DAO Profile

QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL . The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO

Buying and Selling QUAI DAO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUAI DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUAI DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUAI DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

