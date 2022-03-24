QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Fritz Prinz Sells 156,200 Shares

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $2,630,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fritz Prinz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, February 1st, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $2,649,868.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 12th, Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $3,280,048.00.

Shares of NYSE:QS opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 47.81 and a current ratio of 47.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47 and a beta of 9.17.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuantumScape has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,880,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,033 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 507.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,658,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,007,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,739,000 after purchasing an additional 553,290 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth about $65,452,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 22.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,870,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,434,000 after purchasing an additional 525,046 shares in the last quarter. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

