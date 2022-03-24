Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) & The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Head to Head Contrast

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of The9 shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of The9 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Quhuo has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quhuo and The9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quhuo -1.94% -13.32% -6.43% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quhuo and The9’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quhuo $395.53 million 0.10 $530,000.00 ($0.27) -2.78 The9 $100,000.00 691.87 $60.98 million N/A N/A

The9 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Quhuo.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Quhuo and The9, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quhuo 0 0 1 0 3.00 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quhuo currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 300.00%. Given Quhuo’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quhuo is more favorable than The9.

Summary

The9 beats Quhuo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quhuo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

The9 Company Profile (Get Rating)

The9 Ltd. engages in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

