Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.37 EPS

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ra Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 813.96% and a negative return on equity of 163.48%.

RMED stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.43. 58,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,920,734. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.65. Ra Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $9.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMED. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ra Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ra Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ra Medical Systems by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological diseases. It offers destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation, a minimally invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

