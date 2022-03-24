Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.55

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.75. Radius Health shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 935,069 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $416.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $11.30.

Radius Health ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Health, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Radius Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 319.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 16.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health in the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes the abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis, and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

