Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Insider Jeffrey M. Fryer Buys 3,000 Shares of Stock

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey M. Fryer bought 3,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $24,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:RLYB traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.24. 92,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,554. Rallybio Corp has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.
Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio Corp will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RLYB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.
