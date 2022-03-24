Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys 1,967 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 2.1% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE V traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.25. 64,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,733,059. The company has a market cap of $413.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.47.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.83%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock worth $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

