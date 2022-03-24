Raymond James Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

AEM has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $62.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $237,937,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $126,367,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth $63,847,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,865 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $83,745,000 after buying an additional 967,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $49,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 72.85%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

