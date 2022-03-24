Raymond James Lowers Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target to $65.00

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.75 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.14.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Shares of AEM opened at $62.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $74.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $949.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.93 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.