Raze Network Price Reaches $0.0406 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 24th. Raze Network has a market cap of $3.02 million and approximately $516,906.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raze Network has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,365,954 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

