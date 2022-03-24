Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Real Brokerage alerts:

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Real Brokerage ( NASDAQ:REAX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Real Brokerage during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Real Brokerage by 48.1% in the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 37,293 shares during the last quarter.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Real Brokerage (REAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Real Brokerage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Brokerage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.