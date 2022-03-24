Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 0.81 Per Share

Real Estate Investors plc (LON:RLE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.81 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Real Estate Investors’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON RLE opened at GBX 38.35 ($0.50) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.96. The company has a market cap of £68.79 million and a PE ratio of -8.69. Real Estate Investors has a 52-week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 43 ($0.57).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.59 million sq ft of mixed-use commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

