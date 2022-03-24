Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 7,439 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $669.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $697.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.
REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
