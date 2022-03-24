Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 7,439 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $5,132,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 4,361 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $2,943,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $669.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $629.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $623.84. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $451.60 and a one year high of $697.01. The firm has a market cap of $71.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 44.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

