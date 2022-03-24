Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Regional Management alerts:

NYSE:RM opened at $46.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.06. The firm has a market cap of $458.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.35. Regional Management has a 52-week low of $33.21 and a 52-week high of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 27.76, a current ratio of 27.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Regional Management ( NYSE:RM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $119.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.84 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Regional Management will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Regional Management news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,367 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total value of $127,628.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,367 shares of company stock valued at $656,179 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,643,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.