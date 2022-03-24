Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 3,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The firm has a market cap of $641.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.
Several research firms have recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.
About Relmada Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.
