Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.83) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:RLMD traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.30. 3,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,822. The firm has a market cap of $641.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.39. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.23 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.95.

Several research firms have recently commented on RLMD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,385,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 174,994 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,749,000 after acquiring an additional 90,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,184.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on the development of esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, REL-1017), an N-methyl-D-aspartate (NMDA) receptor antagonist, which is a New Chemical Entity (NCE) that potentially addresses areas of high unmet medical need in the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders.

