Relx (OTCMKTS:RLXXF) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Shares of Relx Plc (OTCMKTS:RLXXF – Get Rating) were down 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.35 and last traded at $30.65. Approximately 1,972 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 20,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLXXF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Relx to a “buy” rating and set a $26.15 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,605.00 price objective on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $886.65.

Get Relx alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.