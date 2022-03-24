Research Analysts Offer Predictions for NIKE, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of NIKE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Get NIKE alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.86.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $133.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.17 and a 200-day moving average of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $116.75 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $338,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in NIKE by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 241,452 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total value of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

NIKE Company Profile (Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.