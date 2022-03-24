ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives $265.29 Average PT from Analysts

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $265.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $359,551.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock worth $10,505,593 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ResMed stock traded up $7.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $240.19. 19,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $241.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.64. ResMed has a 12 month low of $185.61 and a 12 month high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The company had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 47.32%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

