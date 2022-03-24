Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 4,171 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.86.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day moving average is $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

