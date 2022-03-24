Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,809 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $7,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,351,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,545,000 after purchasing an additional 159,776 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 786,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 5.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 720,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,770,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 622,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $119,979,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti upgraded Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $200.28 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $194.48 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.54. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

