Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $7.55 Million Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 383,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in SLM were worth $7,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of SLM by 24.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 68,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 13,412 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. increased its stake in SLM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Tiger Management L.L.C. now owns 3,122,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Arnhold LLC increased its stake in SLM by 47.1% in the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 875,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 280,541 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SLM by 122.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,096,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 603,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 22,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total transaction of $454,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock valued at $857,754. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SLM has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $17.87 on Thursday. SLM Co. has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. The business had revenue of $367.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 24.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.68%.

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

