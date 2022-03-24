Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,220 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,050,521 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $248,581,000 after purchasing an additional 161,376 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,592,669 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $220,482,000 after acquiring an additional 246,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,654 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $177,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,616 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,582,469 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $158,486,000 after acquiring an additional 505,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,948,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $117,478,000 after acquiring an additional 372,784 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $67.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $79.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.12.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The building manufacturing company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.74 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 100.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.30%.

About Louisiana-Pacific (Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.