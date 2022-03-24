Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 1,729 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dover by 202.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Dover by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after buying an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 48.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after buying an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after buying an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Shares of DOV stock opened at $157.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.46.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.