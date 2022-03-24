Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 3,642 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,642 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795,993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,753,000 after purchasing an additional 44,519 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $104.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.39. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LYB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.