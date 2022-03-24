Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 489 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1,420.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

POOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.75.

Pool stock opened at $460.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $461.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $495.37. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $332.70 and a 52 week high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.81% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

