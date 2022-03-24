Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.60.

RVNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.05. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 181.75% and a negative net margin of 361.59%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 555.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 357,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 302,760 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 108,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 66,851 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 806,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 211,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

