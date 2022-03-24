Reviewing Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) and Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Penns Woods Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 21.20% 17.67% 1.58% Penns Woods Bancorp 22.88% 9.43% 0.83%

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penns Woods Bancorp has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Penns Woods Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and Penns Woods Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $22.16 billion 1.62 $4.07 billion $0.41 9.00 Penns Woods Bancorp $70.08 million 2.47 $16.03 million $2.27 10.78

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than Penns Woods Bancorp. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Penns Woods Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Banco Bradesco and Penns Woods Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A Penns Woods Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Penns Woods Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Banco Bradesco pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Penns Woods Bancorp pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Penns Woods Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts. It also provides secured & unsecured commercial and consumer loans, financing commercial transactions, making construction & mortgage loans and the rental of safe deposit facilities. The company was founded on January 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Williamsport, PA.

