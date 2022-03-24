Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RTMVY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Rightmove from GBX 710 ($9.35) to GBX 740 ($9.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 660 ($8.69) to GBX 650 ($8.56) in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $695.00.

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Rightmove Plc is engaged in the operation of property search platform. It operates through the following segments: Agency, New Homes, and Others. The Agency segment consists of resale and lettings property advertising services. The New Homes segment is focused on providing the property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations.

