ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.47

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and traded as low as $37.74. ROHM shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 1,553 shares.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.
ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)
ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ROHM (ROHCY)
- The Institutions Are Driving Volatility In Factset Research Systems
- H.B. Fuller Raises Guidance, Shares Pop
- 3 Stellar Semi Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Not Time To Sell KB Home … Yet
- 2 Contrarian Stock Picks With Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ROHM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROHM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.