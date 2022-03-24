ROHM (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $40.47

ROHM Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROHCY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and traded as low as $37.74. ROHM shares last traded at $37.74, with a volume of 1,553 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ROHM from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12,000.00 to $13,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 7.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92.

ROHM ( OTCMKTS:ROHCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter. ROHM had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter.

ROHM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of integrated circuits and other electronic components. It operates through the following segments: LSI Integrated Circuits, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Module and Others. The LSI Integrated Circuits segment includes analog ICs, logic ICs, memory ICs, ASICs, and foundry business operations.

