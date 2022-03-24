Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Acquires 200 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 0.9% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 54.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,049,467,000 after buying an additional 2,658,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after buying an additional 2,514,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,872,035,000 after buying an additional 2,290,247 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Walmart by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,018,927 shares of company stock valued at $278,366,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.77. The company had a trading volume of 109,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,079. The company has a market capitalization of $396.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.01 and a 1-year high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen lowered their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.09.

Walmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

